To combat the misconceptions about our cultures, many of us felt like we had to overcompensate in some way, either unfortunately moving away from our Africanness or overextending ourselves in order to prove that the continent was so much more than the cliches on TV and in movies. For better or worse, we burdened ourselves with the responsibility of battling ignorance with excellence instead of requiring people to, say, pick up a book and learn more about Africa. That crusade to show the “real” Africa often involved only showing the good parts of our culture, focusing on the successful entertainment industries and the sprawling mansions scattered throughout the continent. “See!” we would insist to wide-eyed audiences who were shocked that affluence and Africa could be mutually exclusive. “We’re living the life, too!”