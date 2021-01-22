Bling Empire Isn’t Scripted — But It Has A Few Tricks Up Its Sleeve

Another unbelievable scene occurs when Kreider sees a hypnotist as a way to connect with his biological mother. (Kreider is Korean and was adopted by an American family.) Kreider says this was all real. "I didn't expect any of that to happen. I thought I'd have to fake this or something," he told Entertainment Weekly. "I didn't think regression therapy did anything. I didn't even really know what it was. I'm in a relaxed state on my back, and all of that stuff came out."