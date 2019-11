Singapore Social Is Everyone’s Favorite New Reality Show Hate-Watch

Netflix heard you liked Crazy Rich Asians and basically made a reality show version of it. The streaming service’s new show, Singapore Social , brings The Hills to Asia and follows the super glamorous, super-rich lives of entrepreneur Nicole Ong, influencer Mae Tan, YouTuber Vinny Sharp, singer Tabitha Nauser, host Paul Foster, and burlesques dancer Sukki Singapora. It has all the ingredients for a messy, addicting TV show, but there are a lot of people on social media pissed off at Netflix and the show's production company, Love Productions USA, for what they feel is unfairly representing the values and behavior of a culture.