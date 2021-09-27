You Loved Blood & Water — Here’s What Else African TV Has To Offer

When it comes to juicy teen drama that makes your high school experience look like a wash, Netflix's Blood & Water is at the very top of our watchlists. The popular series, finally (!) returning for its second season after a painfully long hiatus, shares the complicated story about two long lost sisters and the extenuating circumstances that have kept them apart amidst a hip Cape Town setting. It's sexy, it's dramatic, and we need more of it — expeditiously.
Though Blood & Water is likely many's first dip into the pools of African cinematography, it's only one of many exciting projects flowing from the continent. Africa is home to some of the world's biggest filmmaking hubs, with Sollywood (South Africa) and Nollywood (Nigeria) pumping out incredible and nuanced series across genres. Whether you're looking to laugh, cry, or do a little of both, the African small screen has you covered.
After you're done catching up with Puleng and the gang, take a detour and check out some of the other great shows that are coming out of Africa. For your convenience, we've put together a list of exciting titles to check out — you're welcome.