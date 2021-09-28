You Loved Blood & Water — Here’s What Else African TV Has To Offer

When it comes to juicy teen drama that makes your school experience look like a wash, Netflix's Blood & Water is at the very top of our watchlists. The popular series, finally (!) returning for its second season after a painfully long hiatus, shares the complicated story about two long lost sisters and the extenuating circumstances that have kept them apart amidst a hip Cape Town setting. It's sexy, it's dramatic, and we need more of it — expeditiously.