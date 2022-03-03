Jodie Turner-Smith Isn’t Done Talking About Colorism — Are You Ready To Listen?

2 more days to learn the #AfterYang opening credit choreo 🤖🕺 @missjodie @justinhmin @maleaemma pic.twitter.com/Pukrjdt12n— A24 (@A24) March 2, 2022
As a Black woman, everything I do is political. Who I choose to marry, who I choose to sleep with, who I choose to have a baby with, who I choose to be around, what I say, everything is political.
I am raising a biracial daughter... I want to raise her to have an understanding of white supremacy, of colorism, of how she benefits, of how she does not benefit, of how to have these kinds of conversations in a way that is really powerful and empowering.
When I said, “This is how I've been perceived in life as a dark-skinned Black woman,” people literally told me that I was lying. So, you don't want to hear it from dark-skinned women. You don't want to hear it from light-skinned women. When do we get to have a conversation about it?