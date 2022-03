Why Fashion’s Runway Protests Are Not Enough For Activists

As much as the fashion establishment has sought to capitalize on the activist spirit through protest-inspired runway shows and political messaging, real protesters are often not kindly received. Cohuet was removed by security at Louis Vuitton after crashing the runway, as was another Extinction Rebellion protester at Dior’s spring 2021 show ; PETA demonstrators have faced similar removals. Both Byrne and See say brands often don’t reach out to the organizations after these protests are staged, furthering the sense that brands only want to be associated with a spirit of protest and rebellion when it doesn’t threaten their own T-shirt slogan status quo. “If you're not disrupted, if you're just buying a T-shirt that says ‘feminism’ or ‘Black Lives Matter’ — that’s not the kind of thing that makes a difference,” says Berglund.