Animal Models Take Over London In Stella McCartney’s Latest Campaign

Stella McCartney is no stranger to the ethical fashion movement. For years, the designer has advocated for cruelty-free fashion, refusing to use leather, skins, feathers, or fur in her line. For her most recent collection, the designer has doubled down on the sentiment.
On Monday, the British brand released the campaign for its Autumn 2021 line that sees models dressed as animals taking over Piccadilly Circus, Mayfair, Trafalgar Square, and more London destinations.
Shot by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, the “Our Time Is Now!” campaign is accompanied by a National Geographic-like short mockumentary, narrated by actor and comedian David Williams, observing the bunnies, birds, wolves, and bears as they parade around the city in Stella McCartney’s newest designs.
Advertisement
“While this campaign is light-hearted, I wanted to address a serious issue: ending the use of fur,” said the designer in a press release. This is why McCartney partnered with the Humane Society International's “Stop Deadly Fur” campaign, which asks the U.K. government to ban the import and sale of fur.
“Whether it is being sold here in the United Kingdom or farmed globally, barbarism knows no borders and this effort is key to my life’s mission of bringing a conscience to the fashion industry,” the press release continued.
The new collection features matching sets, printed dresses, colorful outerwear, and chunky boots. It also showcases a maxi version of Stella McCartney’s popular Falabella bag, which, according to the press release, the designer sold over 1 million styles.
Watch McCartney’s whimsical new campaign — and see the new collection — below.