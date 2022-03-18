Why Fashion’s Runway Protests Are Not Enough For Activists

Other organisations are less interested in working with individual brands than in demanding that the industry stop its current cycle of overconsumption for good. “One of the slogans that has been said is ‘There's no fashion on a dead planet,’” says See. “I think that's really part of how you get people out of their everyday life to think about this bigger issue that's really affecting us now.” While Extinction Rebellion has not partnered with any brands, See does commend the work that companies like Patagonia have done to support and donate to environmental and activism groups.