How Flag Fashion Can Be A Form Of Protest

Flag fashion is often seen as an accessory to athletic events and patriotic holidays. Think: Brazilian flag T-shirts during the FIFA World Cup or American-flag bikinis that come out for July 4th parties. “It's easy to be lured into the false belief that flags are just innocent representations of our countries of origin or our nationality,” says Sabrina Strings, an Associate Professor of Sociology at the University of California, Irvine. But for some immigrant and BIPOC communities, wearing their flag on their sleeve — or chest, or back — can be a powerful political statement.