5 Fashion Activists On The Small Ways You Can Make Your Wardrobe More Ethical

After 10 years and a career in it, it's really ingrained in my values. However, I still get totally sucked in by shiny things! There are so many great ethical brands out there now that I don't find it as hard as I used to, or get high street FOMO as much. It's also easier to just wait two months and buy the flashy It trainers on Depop instead. Affording to buy things well can be tricky. I'm on a low income so for the five weddings I had this year, I bought a Margaret Howell suit for about $225 on eBay (it retailed at $1,900 new) and paid $20 monthly on my credit card. It was too big so I paid about $55 to get it taken in too, but I've been wearing it as separates day-to-day and it's hopefully something that will last for years. That's how I treat all my Birdsong pieces too.