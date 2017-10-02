For those of you who missed it, Jenner was set to follow in the footsteps of Hollywood icons like Michael Jackson, Beyoncé, and Britney Spears when she snagged a Pepsi endorsement. On 5th April the video advertisement, which showed Jenner leaving a photoshoot to join what looked like a growing protest in the street, hit the internet. In the clip, she takes off her blonde wig and tosses it to a Black woman on her way out. And after making heart eyes at some guys in the crowd, Jenner gives a can of Pepsi to a police officer, prompting a round of cheers. With one cold drink, Jenner made the world a better place. Given that protests have become a huge part of America’s social climate in the wake of violent injustices against people of colour, often at the hands of law enforcement, the ad was tone-deaf, at best. At worst, it was a gross Kidz Bop remake of our collective response to the country’s injustice.