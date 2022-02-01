Finally, A Setting Powder For People Who Hate Them

It feels like nothing, but makes my skin look a little more velvety on the onset. I tested it out on a Friday night during a recent snowstorm in NYC. At the end of the night, around 1 a.m., my makeup didn't look all that different from when I put it on seven hours prior. There was some wear, but I still had pinch of color on my cheeks and no apparent dark hollowing under my eyes, a telltale sign that my concealer failed. I'm not oily, so I can't speak to how it does at eliminating excess oils in the skin. Though an early reviewer says: "It kept my oily skin under control without making my skin look cakey." For many of us, it seems, translucent setting powder is experiencing a rebrand.