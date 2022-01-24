‘Hair Frosting’ Is Replacing Balayage & It’s So Natural

Hair frosting is bespoke, too, depending on where your hair falls naturally or which style you prefer to wear it in. Center parting? Cool blonde face framers will amplify your hair color and accentuate your face. It's also perfect for all hair types and textures, provided you nail your aftercare routine. "The technique can be used on hair of any texture, including curly and coily hair," says Stuart. "If your hair is curly, in the days before your salon appointment, just make sure you clarify and condition the hair, as this will help retain moisture and keep it healthy after lightening."