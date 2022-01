Dame Just Unveiled Its First-Ever Wand Vibrator & Wow

So what makes this wand different from the ones you may be familiar with? “Com was created with comfort and power in mind" Dame co-founder and CEO Alexandra Fine tells Refinery29. "We spoke with customers, we tried every wand on the market, and ultimately identified the need for a light, one-handed wand that was not intimidating or overpowering." On par with the rest of Dame's products, Com has impressive stats to boot: five speeds and patterns, medical-grade silicone, waterproof design, and USB rechargeable to avoid cords getting in the way. Com comes (heh) in two colors — a pale pink and a very 2022 shade of periwinkle — and has a flexible head and curved neck to hit you in all the right places. It's also surprisingly quiet, given that it packs quite a punch (in a good way, not an ouch way). "Com’s long, curved handle is designed to be comfortable across body and ability types," Fine adds. "We essentially took the best ergonomic aspects of wands and put in a more nuanced motor allowing for a softer intensity as well as a more powerful vibe.”