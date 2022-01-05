Dame Just Unveiled Its First-Ever Wand Vibrator & Wow

From boundary-breaking subway ads to earth-shattering suction vibrators, there's a lot to love about sex tech purveyor Dame. And now we're adding one more reason to keep them as a fave: The arrival of the Brooklyn-based company's debut wand vibrator. *Cue confetti*
Aside from their status as pop culture icons (hello, Hitachi Magic Wand), wand vibrators are amazing in myriad ways. Among the most powerful toys you can have in your bedroom œuvre, wand vibrators are perfect for intense, more-is-more vibration and sensation. However, their reputation as rumbly, bulky sex toys doesn't always line up with someone looking for a quiet, discreet masturbation experience. Dame is looking to change that.
Meet Com, a wand vibrator unlike any other. Featuring a curved, ergonomic body and the brand's most powerful motor to date, Com (as in the activity of climaxing) joins Dame's lineup of innovative toys that includes the bestselling Aer and hands-free Eva II. Unsurprisingly, creating the perfect wand took time along with valuable insights from Dame's highly engaged clientele. According to the brand, 30% of the Dame Labs community previously owned a wand vibrator "due in part to the large presence in pop culture and entertainment." The market was ripe for plenty of folks to either ditch their just-OK wand vibrator for a better one or introduce a larger portion of Dame customers to the wonders of the wand.
So what makes this wand different from the ones you may be familiar with? “Com was created with comfort and power in mind" Dame co-founder and CEO Alexandra Fine tells Refinery29. "We spoke with customers, we tried every wand on the market, and ultimately identified the need for a light, one-handed wand that was not intimidating or overpowering." On par with the rest of Dame's products, Com has impressive stats to boot: five speeds and patterns, medical-grade silicone, waterproof design, and USB rechargeable to avoid cords getting in the way. Com comes (heh) in two colors — a pale pink and a very 2022 shade of periwinkle — and has a flexible head and curved neck to hit you in all the right places. It's also surprisingly quiet, given that it packs quite a punch (in a good way, not an ouch way). "Com’s long, curved handle is designed to be comfortable across body and ability types," Fine adds. "We essentially took the best ergonomic aspects of wands and put in a more nuanced motor allowing for a softer intensity as well as a more powerful vibe.”
While it's hot off the presses, early reviews of Com have already begun to trickle in: "The silicone body diffused vibrations much better than a hard plastic body, and the vibrations weren't too buzzy nor too rumbly," writes one reviewer. "I liked the power and the fact that I could hold it from many different angles," adds another.
“
"Com is better than other wands I've tried. I enjoyed the shape, how it fits the body, and the intensity and patterns."
dame reviewer
”
At $125, it's not cheap — but given the unique design and top-of-the-line components, we say it's money very well spent. (Plus, when paired with Dame's top-selling Arousal Serum, we'd venture to say the experience is nothing short of out of this world.) Armed with Com, your 2022 is sure to start out with a bang.
