This Engineer’s Fashion Inventions Include A Self-Laced Corset & Transformation Dress

The latter came up after Katzovitz shared that she was creating a self-laced corset that would allow her to put on her favorite bustier without the effort of lacing it herself. People started sharing their feedback on her Instagram posts for how to make the project work for people with disabilities. “That's been a really fun thing that I found by sharing my work,” she says. “People are reaching out giving me their opinions on how certain revisions would help.” She recently finished said self-laced corset — an automated Bridgerton-style bustier that ties up with the push of a button — after months of testing micro motors and looking at other inventions like Nike’s self-lacing sneakers from 2016 , now sold through its “Adapt” line . “We need to keep thinking how to bring this [type of technology] to the masses and help people,” she says.