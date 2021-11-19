This Engineer’s Fashion Inventions Include A Self-Laced Corset & Transformation Dress

By documenting her projects, Katzovitz hopes to share insight into how science can help push the fashion industry forward. And, while it may seem that technologies like these are only reserved for couture shows or costumes for film, Katzovitz is set on making them more accessible for people who want fashion to serve them better — both visually and functionally. “I think people are becoming more intentional with design and what they buy, so hopefully clothes can become what people actually need and want,” she says.