Big! Fun! Anxiety! The Return Of The Girls Trip

As for the social-awkwardness factor? Yes, 24-7 exposure to a friend or five might be a big leap after a year-plus of relative solitude, but the greatest concern to come up in the reporting of this story had less to do with the intricacies of social interaction than worries over self-presentation — something that has become an obsession over the last year and change living on Zoom. My friend Lizzy, for example, cops to apprehension about being judged for the “weird habits” she picked up in quarantine, such as cleaning off boxes of Triscuits with Clorox wipes. Though Miller agrees that everyone has developed new anxieties, she feels no apprehension whatsoever about showing off her quarantine habits: She won’t judge her friends, and knows they won’t judge her. “I think with other people, sure, but with each other less so,” she says, “which is why it’s exciting to have this plan.”

