Kat is so shocked by her unforeseen promotion at the midpoint of the finale, she has to sit down to steady herself. She recognizes she was only rehired at Scarlet just one episode prior after seasons of drama away (and one memorable firing). Kat is now expected to run the entire magazine in the place of her best friend, Jane, whose rise to the “dream” editor-in-chief position was all but set in stone. “Someone like me is not the future of Scarlet,” Jaqueline tells Kat. “You are. And I’m sorry that it took me so long to see it.” It’s impossible to ignore the fact that Kat’s identity as a queer Black woman and self-described “fighter” is an integral part of what makes her most qualified to take Scarlet into the future. Her excitement over a pitch document — the finale’s first signal of Kat’s destiny — didn’t hurt either. She can’t help but weep over the enormity of the occasion.

