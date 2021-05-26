And neither is wrong. Their careers are important to them and that passion and drive is what they love and respect about the other. In recent seasons, they've made big decisions that prioritize their work over their relationship, causing the other to adjust their plans, their expectations. It's possible that right now their careers are the most important things in each of their lives and they can't be the best partners. That's hard to admit, but, in her vows, Sutton said Richard was "my truth and without truth I am nothing." In this case, the truth hurts because the real truth is, this fight isn't over their jobs, it's about them wanting entirely different things for their futures.