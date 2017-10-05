Basically, The Bold Type is the best. And with Gossip Girl's former co-executive producer Lasher steering the ship, it may be able to push the envelope even more. After all, was there a plot line that Gossip Girl didn't dive into over the course of its six seasons? Was there ever anything deemed too risk-taking? I mean, this is the series that crowned Lonely Boy Dan Humphrey as Gossip Girl in the finale, after all.