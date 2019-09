But Lasher's credits don't only include the iconic CW series. You may remember her as showrunner of Sweet/Vicious, a tragically cancelled MTV series about two college women who become vigilantes when their university's justice system routinely fails survivors of sexual assault. It makes sense that Lasher's next job would be on The Bold Type, a series that also showcased the important of believing survivors and standing with them. In the first season finale of the Freeform series, titled "Carry That Weight," Scarlet's editor-in-chief Jacqueline (Melora Hardin) reveals that she was raped by a former employer. The revelation only comes to light after Jacqueline goes to Central Park to stand beside a survivor, choosing to carry the scales of justice as a piece of artistic protest.