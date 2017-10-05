The Bold Type was just renewed for seasons 2 and 3, and with confirmation of its new season came word that a new showrunner, Amanda Lasher, would also be joining the Scarlet squad. Get ready, folks, because The Bold Type's new boss lady is a Gossip Girl alum and she definitely has the chops to carry the show through its next two seasons.
It's been 10 years since we first became spectators to "the scandalous lives of Manhattan's elite," but that doesn't mean I don't binge Gossip Girl on a regular basis. In fact, it's my go-to show when my other beloved, still-airing series are on hiatus. One such show is, yes, The Bold Type.
The Freeform series, which was created by Sarah Watson, who was also showrunner during the first season of the show, was a breath of fresh air — one of the few shows to depict Millennial women in a way that felt honest. In addition to being fun, progressive, and dare I say bold, the new series about three 20-something ladies working at the Cosmopolitan-like Scarlet Magazine is disturbingly relatable to my actual life.
That's not only because I'm a woman working in journalism: It's also because the real-life issues that Jane (Katie Stevens), Kat (Aisha Dee), and Sutton (Meghann Fahy) deal with on a regular basis, from confusing hookups to career drama to health scares, are the same ones me – a 25-year-old woman – and my friends are also attempting to figure out.
Basically, The Bold Type is the best. And with Gossip Girl's former co-executive producer Lasher steering the ship, it may be able to push the envelope even more. After all, was there a plot line that Gossip Girl didn't dive into over the course of its six seasons? Was there ever anything deemed too risk-taking? I mean, this is the series that crowned Lonely Boy Dan Humphrey as Gossip Girl in the finale, after all.
It's also a series that showcased the complicated, but ultimately true relationship between Blair (Leighton Meester) and Serena (Blake Lively). Just as the girls on The Bold Type don't always see eye-to-eye, neither did the infamous S and B. Though, ultimately, despite different perspectives (and the occasional bout of Upper East Side drama tearing them apart) they had one another's backs.
But Lasher's credits don't only include the iconic CW series. You may remember her as showrunner of Sweet/Vicious, a tragically cancelled MTV series about two college women who become vigilantes when their university's justice system routinely fails survivors of sexual assault. It makes sense that Lasher's next job would be on The Bold Type, a series that also showcased the important of believing survivors and standing with them. In the first season finale of the Freeform series, titled "Carry That Weight," Scarlet's editor-in-chief Jacqueline (Melora Hardin) reveals that she was raped by a former employer. The revelation only comes to light after Jacqueline goes to Central Park to stand beside a survivor, choosing to carry the scales of justice as a piece of artistic protest.
Lasher seems ready as ever to take the reins on the next season of The Bold Type, and I'm more than ready to watch it. Of course, until we get that TBA return date, I'll be binging Gossip Girl...and Sweet/Vicious, too.
