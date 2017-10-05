Jane (Katie Stevens) is a just-promoted writer struggling to find her voice. Sutton (Meghann Fahy) is an assistant who just scored her dream (entry-level) job in the fashion department, but whose romance with the magazine's lawyer jeopardizes everything. Then there's Kat (Aisha Dee), the young, ultra-confident social media director who is questioning her sexuality and her career path. Through their many trials and tribulations, the women of Scarlet have each other — and it's shocking how rare that is to see on TV.