The women of The Bold Type work together, play together, and, apparently, craft trendy cocktails together. However, you may not want to drink what's in their Unicorn Dreamtini, a.k.a. Scarlet Magazine's signature drink.
During Tuesday's episode "Before Tequila Sunrise," Kat (Aisha Dee), Jane (Katie Stevens), and Sutton (Meghann Fahy) are trapped in the Scarlet office while they wait for a certain one-time reality star and current POTUS to vacate the restaurant next door. However, it's not all terrible: The ladies find a way to pass the time, which includes mixing up more than a few adult beverages – one of which is a crazy-colorful unicorn drink.
So what's actually in that unicorn drink? According to showrunner Sarah Watson, it's not quite as appetizing as it appeared. (Though Pinstripe Guy didn't exactly want seconds.) When a fan asked what was in the cup, Watson admitted that it wasn't exactly the fruity cocktail of one's dreams...or even a cocktail at all.
"The ones on set were almond milk, food coloring, and glitter," the TV writer responded, before imploring someone to come up with a better recipe. "Can anyone help us [out with] a real recipe? @Cosmopolitan, you guys got anything?"
The ones on set were almond milk, food coloring, and glitter. Can anyone help us our w a real recipe? @Cosmopolitan, you guys got anything? https://t.co/O2LKSCQPdU— Sarah Watson (@SarahWatson42) August 31, 2017
I put almond milk in my cereal on the daily, but drinking that with a handful of glitter? Umm, I think I'll pass. And so did the Bold Type writers, who were having a hard time swallowing the truth about the beverage.
"The actual drink tho," the writer's account tweeted, followed by a GIF of someone hurling into a trashcan.
The actual drink tho: pic.twitter.com/Bg4Uw7xozs— Bold Type Writers (@BoldTypeWriters) August 31, 2017
That's not to say every unicorn beverage is disgusting. The Unicorn Frappuccino may be a thing of Starbucks' past, but you can still make your own version at home — no almond milk required. (If you have a really good relationship with your barista, you may be able to get them to make you this Unicorn Lemonade...but tread carefully.)
For all of you mixologists out there, crafting a real Unicorn Dreamtini is now your mission. Make it taste as great as it looks.
