There Is A Unicorn Lemonade That Starbucks Baristas Don't Want You To Know About

"DO NOT LET THIS HIT SOCIAL MEDIA," baristas all over Reddit begged after discovering one well-intentioned barista's off-menu drink using the colorful ingredients originally meant for the now infamous Unicorn Frappuccinos. It has already been well-established that baristas are not too fond of making this widely talked about beverage. One barista lamented in a now viral video, "If you love us as baristas, don't order it!" The spawn of the all-too-Instagrammable frappuccino had been made, and its name is unicorn lemonade.
In said well-intentioned barista's defense, they do look really cool. Hoping to get some love from the online barista community, Reddit user auksyyyt shared their brightly-hued photo captioned, “creative with powders :),” with instructions for how to make the controversial concoction only to be met with the same response I would assume Frankenstein would have received had he shared his monster on Reddit.
In the brief time since it launched, the Unicorn Frappuccino has been making sugary waves of its own with celebrities and Starbucks fans alike posting photos and videos to Instagram and Snapchat showing off the drink. It's inspired hairstyles, celebrity makeovers, and it's safe to say the technicolored drink has made its mark on popular culture. Though for every diehard fan, there is someone who is not sold on the idea of the beverage. It's been described as a monstrosity that tastes like “sour birthday cake and shame,” and that it “represents everything that is wrong with America.”
If it is any relief to all Starbucks baristas out there, the Unicorn Frappuccino will be discontinued in a matter of days taking the ingredients along with it.
