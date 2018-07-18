But the origin story of that vase will likely reverberate through the rest of The Bold Type — which is currently in production on its already-announced third season. Because the deeply anti-gun Jane Sloan’s (Katie Steven’s) newest desk accessory used to be a gun. A gun, or, more precisely a shotgun, like the one we find out in “Betsy” that her best friend and roommate Sutton Brady (Meghann Fahy) loves with her whole heart. You see, Sutton found the control and support she so desperately needed as a teen through skeet shooting with her Central Pennsylvania high school’s gun club. Betsy is the name of her shotgun.