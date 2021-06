Now Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Exes Are Hanging Out

Courtesy of the elusive gossip dispatch Instagram page, @deuxmoi , Rodriguez was seen at television producer Lindsay Shookus ’ birthday party. Shookus is, for those keeping up, Affleck’s ex. Of course ARod can enjoy a night out, but when he’s hanging out with Affleck’s ex-girlfriend, eyebrows are going to raise. Shookus and Affleck dated on and off from 2017 to 2019, while Lopez and Rodriguez started dating in 2017 until they broke off their engagement in early 2021. But as much as we might want the mess to be real, a representative for the retired MLB player told Page Six that, “There is absolutely zero there,” adding that, “they’ve been friends for 15 years.” And in fact, Shookus and Lopez appear to be friendly , as the two were seen grabbing dinner together in December 2019.