Jennifer Lopez Is Kicking It With An Old Flame & I Kinda Love It

In the days since Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez revealed that their relationship was official over, the former couple has been working through the breakup in very different ways. While A-Rod has been looping the saddest Coldplay songs on Instagram, Lopez has been living her best life in a very hot girl way — by reconnecting with one of her famous exes.
Lopez has been in a few high profile relationships over the course of her time in the spotlight, but her romance with Ben Affleck was especially epic because it was so early 2000s. The A-list pair did everything together for the length of their two-year relationship and even earned a super couple moniker. It unfortunately didn’t last, and the two went moved on to date and even marry other people, but the world never forgot the pop culture moment that was Bennifer.
Fast forward almost 20 years (wow), and it’s almost as if we’re back in 2002 because Lopez and Affleck are actually hanging out again. The newly single stars were recently photographed together in Los Angeles and have reportedly been spending quite a bit of time with each other in the past few weeks. Sources close to the stars say that the quality time is strictly platonic — “They are friends...they’ve never not been,” one insider told Page Six — but the seemingly random reunion is enough to spark joy in Bennifer truthers nonetheless.
Lopez is known to be on good terms with most of her famous exes, so it’s not necessarily the biggest deal that she’s hanging out with Affleck. But, if we’re shipping the actress with people from her past, I’d personally like to see a Marc Anthony reunion. Lopez and Anthony were married for eight years, share two kids, have co-starred in a movie, and have even made music together. They're basically bonded for life! Plus, Anthony has been very supportive of her through the ups and down of her recent relationship, reportedly providing his ex-wife a shoulder to lean on as she works through her breakup.
"Jennifer and Marc Anthony have a great relationship," a source told People of the former couple's pleasant dynamic. "Having Marc around while she has had to work abroad has been very comforting for Jennifer."
Although their romance didn’t get a super couple name (Jenthony and Marcifer just don't have the same power), I'm still secretly rooting for Lopez and Anthony to get back together. But mostly, I'm team J.Lo. Jenny's back on the block — let her hot girl summer commence!

