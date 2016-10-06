Jennifer Lopez & Marc Anthony Are Back Together In An Unexpected Way

We didn't see it. We can't believe it. Oh, but we feel it: Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony are making sweet, sweet music together once again.
Billboard reports that the former spouses are teaming up for a Spanish-language album. Anthony will executive-produce the album, which marks Lopez's first all-Spanish release since 2007. The as-yet-unnamed album is expected to drop in 2017, with its first single hitting the airwaves this November.
Divorce or not, it makes sense that the pop star would want to work with her ex (and the father of her twins, Max and Emme) again. Her first Spanish album, Como Ama una Mujer, was co-produced by Anthony and earned rave reviews.
“I am so excited and really looking forward to this new musical journey and to celebrate my Latin roots with Marc Anthony and the Sony/Magnus family," Lopez said in a statement to Billboard.
Sigh. Isn't it refreshing to see exes playing nice?
