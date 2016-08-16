Jennifer Lopez Handled This Awkward Situation Like A Pro

During a show at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, Jennifer Lopez gave a shout-out from the stage to her ex Marc Anthony.
"You're an international legend and icon, but you're also my baby daddy," she said, according to Entertainment Tonight.
We're impressed with her maturity given the situation's potential for discomfort. After all, what could be more awkward than running into your ex?
Well, maybe running into your ex while you're with your current SO. But J.Lo handled that like a pro too. Watch and learn.
The singer and actress found herself literally between her boyfriend Casper Smart and her ex Marc Anthony in Vegas, and she doesn't seem at all fazed, The Huffington Post pointed out. She even welcomed his current wife Shannon de Lima into this photo.
Can we make #ExGoals a thing? Because Lopez and Anthony just embodied them.
