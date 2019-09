Jennifer Lopez Handled This Awkward Situation Like A Pro

During a show at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, Jennifer Lopez gave a shout-out from the stage to her ex Marc Anthony."You're an international legend and icon, but you're also my baby daddy," she said, according to Entertainment Tonight We're impressed with her maturity given the situation's potential for discomfort. After all, what could be more awkward than running into your ex Well, maybe running into your ex while you're with your current SO. But J.Lo handled that like a pro too. Watch and learn.