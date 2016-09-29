Story from Pop Culture

Jennifer Lopez' Daughter Is Seriously Her Twin In Selfie

Michael Hafford
Jennifer Lopez may have split with "Casper" Smart, but she has not been separated from her selfie game.

The Shades of Blue actress posted a pic with her 8-year-old daughter Emme and they're completely identical. Not to say that Emme isn't identical with her actual twin Max, but in this picture you could faceswap and basically have the same thing.

She's been more than friendly with Marc Anthony, Emme and Max's father, and maybe this is why. Through some magic of genetics, she's managed to produce an exact clone of herself. We don't know what kind of sorcery is at work, but we find it super impressive and we applaud it.

"Me and this beautiful princess," Lopez wrote.
Me and this beautiful princess #Emme #coconuts #moments #LOVE

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Lopez also had some professional news, as she was tapped to be the first judge on NBC's World of Dance.
Lopez is the executive producer of the show, which is now casting. Presumably it will be something like The Voice, but with dancing.
