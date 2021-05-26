Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Have Reportedly DTRed

Just about anyone who waxes nostalgic for early aughts Bennifer has been trying to figure out what's been going on between the exes for the past couple of weeks. And it looks like the pair has finally figured it out for themselves. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are actually dating. For real. According to reports.
“Jen and Ben are both very happy with each [other] and are excited to see where the relationship goes,” a source revealed to Us Weekly." “They are full-on dating and very happy together.”
Speculation that the couple — who dated and were briefly engaged between 2002 and 2004 — were hanging out again began at the end of April 2021, right after Lopez announced her breakup with ex-fiancée Alex Rodriguez and Affleck had split up with actress Ana de Armas. The single stars were photographed together in Los Angeles and had reportedly been spending time with each other, but insiders were assuring the media that the two were "just friends."
Cut to mid-May, and Bennifer were snapped in a car together near a resort in Big Sky, Montana where Affleck has a home. Casual adult friends who were once together don't usually do weeklong vacations together — just saying. Then the evidence really started escalating: the two were reportedly spotted kissing at a Miami gym on May 24. They “shared a kiss in between sets,” the source told Entertainment Tonight, which is an early aughts rom-com move if I've ever heard of one.
Thinking about pivoting to a career in Bennifer memes. pic.twitter.com/JNHtpD4mBR— Ariana Romero (@_ArianaRomero) May 26, 2021
“Ben and Jen feel so close to each other very quickly,” the Us Weekly source added. “The old flame is absolutely rekindled. They picked up where they left off in terms of affection for each other.”
Now all that's left is to give fans the confirmation they're craving — maybe in a sentimental Instagram post? Both Lopez and Affleck have children, and haven't been single long, so they're likely trying to be careful as they re-enter their relationship "full-on."
Refinery29 reached out to Lopez and Affleck for confirmation.