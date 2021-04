Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Have Officially Broken Up — For Real This Time

“We’re like mirror images of each other," she told Rodriguez during her MTV Video Music Awards’ Video Vanguard Award acceptance speech in 2018. "You know, my life is sweeter and better with you in it because you make me realise that every day, the sky is not the limit. The universe is infinite, and so is what we can accomplish together with love and trust and understanding. There is so much more to do, to experience, and there is no one I’d rather do it with, baby. You’re my macho, and I love you.”