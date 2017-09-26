A Pregnant Julia Stiles Just Had A 'Shotgun Wedding'

Today, Julia Stiles posted a photo on Instagram, announcing that she and Preston J. Cook have officially tied the knot. The photo shows Cook’s hand resting on Stiles’ pregnant belly, which is covered in a gorgeous white lace dress. The mother-to-be is also cradling her stomach in her hands, and both she and Cook show off their wedding bands. In case the white dress and the rings weren’t clear enough clues to give away the big news, Stiles captioned her photo, "Who doesn’t love a shotgun wedding?"
The actress met her now-husband while filming the 2015 thriller Blackway. Cook worked as a camera assistant on the film and Stiles starred alongside Sir Anthony Hopkins. On December 24, 2015, the couple got engaged while vacationing on Isla Grande. Four days into the new year, Stiles announced their engagement on Instagram with a photo featuring her diamond-clad hand clasped in his. Are you sensing a pattern? Accompanying the photo, she wrote, "Best Christmas ever!"
Advertisement
In June of this year, it was announced that the Ten Things I Hate About You star is expecting her first child and last month, she shared her first photo showing off her pregnant belly. It seems the last few years have been full of joy and love for Stiles.
Shortly after the actress shared the wedding photo on Instagram, a rep for Stiles confirmed to E! News that she and Cook were married in "an intimate ceremony with two friends." Just as the backdrop of the photo and the post's geotag suggest, the wedding took place on the beach in Seattle, and according to E!, it happened over Labor Day weekend. Congratulations to the newly married couple!
Advertisement