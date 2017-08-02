Julia Stiles shared a photo of her growing belly on Instagram because, in her words, she "couldn't resist."
"Alright, I couldn't resist," Stiles, 36, writes in the caption. She confirmed in June that she and her fiancé, Preston J. Cook, were expecting a child, but has been rather mum about the pregnancy since.
The 10 Things I Hate About You star got engaged to Cook on Christmas Eve in 2015. "Best Christmas ever!" Stiles captioned an Instagram post of her wedding band-clad hand.
Stiles, a certified star since her teens, leads a relatively low-profile life for someone who's been in projects such as The Bourne Identity and Dexter. She doesn't live in Los Angeles — in fact, right now, according to her Instagram, she's currently in France. (She is likely promoting her Sky Atlantic series, Riviera, which debuted in June.)
For all her privacy, though, Stiles told Vice that she rarely lies in interviews. (This is a thing actors, as well of the rest of the world, can do, and have done with some regularity.)
"I should learn to lie better," she joked. "You would dodge a lot of bullets if you just lied. It could totally backfire, because then they'll ask follow-up questions. Some people play a game where they see how far they can go with a lie. I should actually do that; it would be kind of fun."
She recognized that lies tend to follow you, though: "Also, people reference interviews so much that, like, they'll ask a question based on something they read in another interview, and you'll never be able to live down that lie."
Yay for honesty! At least we know it's very unlikely that growing pregnant belly is a lie.
