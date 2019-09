Stiles and Cook got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2015. Cook proposed to the Bourne series star while the pair were on vacation on Isla Grande in Colombia. Stiles shared the announcement two weeks later in an Instagram showing off her sparkler . She captioned the picture, "Best Christmas Ever!" Stiles later told People of the romantic vacation, "All around, it was a really wonderful trip. We stayed on an island that was really beautiful and there was a lot of great snorkeling." The New Yorker added, "The city was really nice, too, but because I live in the city the natural scenery was really great."