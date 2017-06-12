Julia Stiles is set to take on a big new role in 2017. The actress and her fiancé Preston J. Cook are expecting their first child together. The 36-year-old's rep confirmed the news to People on Monday, but declined to give further details.
Stiles and Cook got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2015. Cook proposed to the Bourne series star while the pair were on vacation on Isla Grande in Colombia. Stiles shared the announcement two weeks later in an Instagram showing off her sparkler. She captioned the picture, "Best Christmas Ever!" Stiles later told People of the romantic vacation, "All around, it was a really wonderful trip. We stayed on an island that was really beautiful and there was a lot of great snorkeling." The New Yorker added, "The city was really nice, too, but because I live in the city the natural scenery was really great."
Cook is a camera assistant who has worked on films like 2015's The Revenant and 2014's Big Eyes. He has also dabbled in acting, his most notable role being Bette Porter's (Jennifer Beals) assistant on The L Word from 2004-2009. He met Stiles in 2014 on the British Columbia set of Blackway, a thriller co-starring Anthony Hopkins and Ray Liotta.
The baby's due date is not yet known, similarly to the private couple's wedding date. Last year, Stiles told People that she and Cook were taking the time to enjoy their engagement. "We’re really slow on the wedding planning so I haven’t really been soliciting [marital] advice," she said. Perhaps she'll be soliciting parenting advice now.
