Kat Stratford is getting married.
Julia Stiles — who will forever be known in our hearts as the heroine of 10 Things I Hate About You — posted a telling Instagram today, featuring a pair of clasped hands and a ring. And, yes, that means just what you think it does: The 34-year-old actress is engaged, Refinery29 has confirmed.
People reported that Stiles and Preston J. Cook, a camera assistant, got engaged on Christmas Eve. Stiles aptly captioned her photo: "Best Christmas Ever!" That beautiful view in the 'gram? Isla Grande in Colombia.
According to People, Stiles and Cook met during the filming of the thriller Go With Me. Stiles starred in the movie alongside Anthony Hopkins.
It's shaping up to be a big year for Stiles. She's set to reprise her role as Nicky Parsons in the upcoming Bourne film, co-starring Matt Damon.
