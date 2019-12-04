I Need To Know Everything About Jennifer Lopez & Lindsay Shookus’ Matching Outfits

There's truly no more powerful force than two of the same person's exes banding together, so this week's Saturday Night Live should strike terror into Ben Affleck's heart. Jennifer Lopez, who split from Affleck in 2004 after their failed engagement, is hosting the sketch show with musical guest DaBaby. The producer of the show? Lindsay Shookus, who recently dated Affleck for a little over a year after splitting for good in April. Ahead of this Saturday's show, Lopez grabbed dinner with Shookus, the cast, and writers, and the two were photographed wearing coincidentally coordinated outfits.
Lopez wore a red plaid coat and Shookus a beige and black plaid scarf, giving the two women another thing in common — this one infinitely easier to bring up over breadsticks. Lopez's fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, also came by for the meal.
Shookus began producing Saturday Night Live in 2008, and is in charge of booking hosts and musical guests, which means she and Lopez are working closely together for this gig. While enough time has passed in between their respective relationships for the elephant in the room to go unsaid, Lopez has publicly spoken about the breakup before.
“I was eviscerated. I lost my sense of self, questioned if I belonged in this business, thought maybe I did suck at everything. My relationship [with Affleck] self-destructed in front of the entire world,” she told Vanity Fair in December 2017. “It was a two-year thing for me until I picked myself up again.”
Shookus, however, has been quieter. Neither she nor Affleck have given interviews about their relationship, but sources claim their lives were just too different and they wanted to focus on their respective families. However, if Hustlers has taught us anything, it's that women are capable of dastardly deeds when they join forces, so no one is safe until the opening monologue has been delivered.
