I Need To Know Everything About Jennifer Lopez & Lindsay Shookus’ Matching Outfits

There's truly no more powerful force than two of the same person's exes banding together, so this week's Saturday Night Live should strike terror into Ben Affleck's heart. Jennifer Lopez, who split from Affleck in 2004 after their failed engagement, is hosting the sketch show with musical guest DaBaby. The producer of the show? Lindsay Shookus, who recently dated Affleck for a little over a year after splitting for good in April . Ahead of this Saturday's show, Lopez grabbed dinner with Shookus , the cast, and writers, and the two were photographed wearing coincidentally coordinated outfits.