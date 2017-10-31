Jennifer Lopez Reveals What Happened To Bennifer

It's been years since we thought about the original Bennifer. But in Vanity Fair's December issue, which features Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez on the cover, Lopez opened up about her past relationship with Ben Affleck. And yes, she talked about Gigli, too.
"When you have that type of success at a young age you have to navigate it, almost survive it," Lopez told the magazine about her early successes. "I was the first Latin actress to ever make $1 million from a role, and you feel, Oh God, I have to do something great all the time."
Advertisement
That pressure made it even harder when Gigli, Lopez's film with Ben Affleck, wasn't a box-office success (or a critical one).
"I was eviscerated," Lopez told Vanity Fair about Gigli's reviews. "I lost my sense of self, questioned if I belonged in this business, thought maybe I did suck at everything. And my relationship [with Affleck] self-destructed in front of the entire world. It was a two-year thing for me until I picked myself up again."
After Gigli, though, Lopez went on to make plenty more movies (and albums, and music videos, and tv shows) — she's definitely done more than just pick herself up. Plus, Lopez explained to the magazine, she's overcome what she considered her greatest fear — being alone. Vanity Fair notes that last August, Lopez and Casper Smart broke up, giving her the chance to experience being single again. These days, though, Lopez is pretty happy with Alex Rodriguez; they even have their own couple name, J. Rod.
Lopez also revealed to Vanity Fair the text Rodriguez sent her during their first date. Apparently, after she told him she was single — he wasn't sure if it was actually a date — he texted her "You look sexy AF" after getting up to use the restroom. It's a little cheesy, sure, but it sounds like it worked.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement