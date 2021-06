In that sense, “Week 3” — or any future episode — would be improved by showing audiences a true investment in Katie’s mental health after such an unexpected and revealing day of filming. In the most superficial scenario, The Bachelorette could add a scene of Katie debriefing with hosts/mentors Tayshia Adams and Katlyn Bristowe about her decision to come out as a survivor. Supporting Katie in her moments of need are the marquee requirements in Tayshia and Kaitlyn's job descriptions. Or, in an even more powerful possibility, fans could watch Katie enter a closed-door therapy session to process her feelings, whatever they may be. As the Bachelorette told Glamour in the days leading up to “Week 3’s” debut, she “wishes” she had gone to therapy to recover from her assault.