A few months later, it’s Thurston’s job to grade limo entrances as the Bachelorette during her own season premiere. It is apparent from the episode that Thurston’s suitors heard about her vibrator comedy, since they come to The Bachelorette’s New Mexico resort equipped with endless sexual innuendos of their own for Night One. Of course, there’s the heavily publicized appearance of a blowup doll . One man also rips off his underwear and hands it to Katie. Another cast member recites a sexually loaded poem. Thurston sits in a “truck full of balls.” In the most horny and memorable introduction, a guy tells Katie all about his stroke… his painting stroke that is.