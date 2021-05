What Is — & Isn’t — Changing This Season On The Bachelorette

Bachelor Nation has been kind of a depressing place to be of late. Between Matt James' Bachelor winner Rachael Kirkconnell 's past racist photos (for which she's since apologized), and Chris Harrison attempting to excuse that behavior (he's also since apologized), many of us just needed a long break from Bachelor Nation when Matt's season ended. But now we're heading into a new Bachelorette season with Katie Thurston, of limo night vibrator fame , and it's time to hit the reset button. We haven't forgotten or forgiven necessarily, but we're ready to give Katie's season (and its new hosts) a chance to do better and be better than what the show's given us in the past.