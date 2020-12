Then, during the night portion of the hangout, Ben unleashes everything he has been “holding back,” to quote Tayshia. It is odd to watch her use that phrase — and allege there is mystery “hurt” with Ben — when mere days earlier he revealed a decade-long battle with bulimia. Tayshia already knows there is more to Ben than his “perfect” veneer. In “Week 8,” Ben admits he has only spoken about his eating disorder with his sister Madalyn Marie Smith . At the time, Tayshia recognized this development as “big.” Now, in “Week 9,” it’s not enough. So Ben, 30, divulges the pain of being raised in a home where perfection was “expected,” the devastation of breaking his back at 26 (which was previously unknown), and, finally, the details of two failed death by suicide attempts. The first attempt happened in 2018; the second just last year.