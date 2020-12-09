The delicate truth about Ben’s history initially comes to Tayshia in drops. During the day portion of the date, she questions why he is “trying to be perfect” whenever they’re together. “Maybe a part of me doesn’t want to share things because I’m afraid of burdening you,” he admits, which is a sentiment that is startlingly honest on its own. Especially on your first date with someone, which is being filmed for millions of people to watch for entertainment.

