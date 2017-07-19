Dean Unglert Says He Might Never Get Over Rachel Lindsay

Dean Unglert didn't get a rose from Rachel Lindsay, but that doesn't mean he's totally over her. Broken heart and all, People reports that Unglert said he may not ever get over her.
After Unglert's hometown date, which had him reuniting with his estranged father and confessing his love for Lindsay (and she said she loved him back) he was sent packing. But during an interview with Mario Lopez, Unglert said that he doesn't regret the decision to show America the strained relationship he has with his father. Unglert says that he feels like his dad abandoned the family after the death of his wife, when Unglert was only 15.
Lopez asked about Lindsay, of course, and Unglert explained that while he wasn't ready to propose during his hometown date, he felt a strong connection to her. In fact, he said that he could see himself proposing, but he just needed more time with Lindsay.
While most of Bachelor Nation saw the date as a disaster, especially when Unglert's father tossed out a few profanities, the budding beau isn't turning his back on love altogether. Well, that approach worked for Nick Viall, right?
"I don't think I'll ever be fully over Rachel, but I’m still looking for that right one," Unglert told Lopez. "There's always [Bachelor in] Paradise. We'll see what happens."
So, it looks like Unglert has his sights set on finding love somewhere — with or without the help of Bachelor producers. If that line to Lopez means that Unglert is game for the shores of Paradise, he might just find love with another alum from the franchise. It wouldn't be the first time, after all.
He also told Lopez that he appreciates all the support from social media after the hometown episode, but that he won't ever ask someone out over Twitter, so those DMs will stay ignored.
"I don't really respond to the DMs, and I apologize if you DM-ed me and I have not responded," Unglert said. "It's just not really my thing!"
