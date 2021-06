But things get far more intense than that. Hunter cries while talking about his “failed” marriage, which left him feeling like he disappointed his two kids. Connor B says he used to drink heavily and that one time when he was “blackout” drunk he cheated on his girlfriend. Since then, he’s gone to therapy to work on himself. Thomas admits that he went on the show not necessarily for the right reasons and knew it could be a good platform. He adds that he went on a date the week before the filming began. That’s very honest, and so many people on these shows must have a similar mindset. The thing is, the way Thomas talks seems disingenuous. Kind of like he feels if he’s very honest about these things, then it will build trust for things he’s not honest about. I can’t be totally sure, but that is a move Jed Wyatt pulled a few seasons back with Hannah Brown, and we saw how that turned out.