At dinner, things turn even more emotional. Greg reveals that the reason he can understand Katie so well is because he lost his dad two years ago, and one of his favorite memories is his dad waking him up early to go fishing. Both Katie and Greg find beauty in the fact that they were able to bond over this shared memory of their fathers. I’m happy for them, because watching this as an outsider, it’s hard not to think about the production that went into this. How much did producers know about Greg’s memories of fishing with his late dad? Was he asked to not reveal his dad died until the evening portion of the date? It worked out well for Katie and Greg, but it makes you wonder: Is this still exploitative if the outcome is positive?