We Actually Burn For This Guy’s Bridgerton Bit On The Bachelorette

Andrew S. didn't go full-Duke when he actually met Katie, though. Instead of telling her that he burned for her like he had practiced in his room, he just put on a British accent and told Katie that he came all the way "across the pond" to meet her. But after exchanging a couple of pleasantries, Andrew owned up to not actually being from Britain. He's from Chicago and his British accent is what he considers his "alter ego." The whole exchange made Katie laugh, and that's always a win during a first impression.