Let the tears, kissing, and vibrator jokes commence: Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette is finally here. Many parts of her journey are still a mystery — we haven't even gotten an extended trailer yet — but thankfully, in the age of social media, there's a lot we can learn about Thurston's Bachelorette cast after a quick Instagram sweep.
Among Katie's contestants this season are another TikTok star, a couple single dads, several pranksters, a skin salesman (whatever that means), and a lot of dudes who are really, really into dogs and travel. There's even a familiar face from a recent season of The Bachelorette. What's most important to know about these guys, though, is that Thurston has a ton of love for them.
"You all are about to meet an incredible group of men with fascinating stories to tell. The vulnerability and strength these men show throughout our time together is something I’ll cherish forever. They each hold a special place in my heart," she wrote in a May 26 Instagram post. "That all being said, I am protective of them... Please remember to stay kind in this. You’ll only get to see a glimpse of how extraordinary they really are."
As for whether she's with any of these extraordinary men now? Thurston's keeping quiet, but she did admit that she fell hard for multiple people. "I fall in love more than once," she told Entertainment Tonight. Plus, she added, "I have sex in the fantasy suites, so you heard it here first. We all know it happens, but no one’s talking about it!"
Think you can figure out which of these guys won all the roses? Scroll through for everything you need to know about this season's dreamiest, weirdest, and most surprising contenders.