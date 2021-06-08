KS: I’ve always felt a bit of a push and pull covering this show, so this is something a lot of my friends have been asking me — especially those who’ve said they’re done with the series. I’ve repeatedly asked myself why I was so willing to cover it knowing its complicated and problematic history. It helped that, by covering it from outside of the Bachelor machine, you can ask the right questions and push back on the series’ narratives. But even when I’ve questioned covering and thus giving a larger voice to everything that comes with Bachelor Nation, it was always possible to understand, as you said, meeting people where they are. That made it possible to find the fun among the tougher conversations; the joy of covering a behemoth like this is getting into every nook and cranny, every bright spot and every disappointment. It’s basically the MCU of reality television.

