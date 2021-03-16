The final section of Matt and Rachael’s time on The Bachelor cements the season’s inability to grasp the gravity of what has happened. In this part of “After the Final Rose,” the exes are forced to talk through their break up. “Rachael, how would you communicate to Matt that the woman he fell in love with — not the woman from 2018 … is the woman sitting in front of him?,” Emmanuel asks. This problem is, the Rachael of 2021 is the same woman from 2018. She may have read some more books about race relations in America or listened to a few podcasts, but she is not a different person. Rachael doesn't deserve death threats and violence, but a few weeks of self-education also doesn't entitle her to the love and time of a “devastated” Black person, as Matt described himself.

