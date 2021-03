Eventually, Matt says he found everything he was looking for with her. Her smile returns to her face. He also says he wants to be everything his dad wasn’t for his mom. I know Matt’s going through a lot, but his dad was willing to appear on this show, so it’s a little hard to see him talked poorly about quite so much. Of course, these feelings are Matt’s and Matt’s alone, but the edit of the show comes off sort of insensitive to that fact. ( Matt has since had some thoughts on his dad's appearance , too.) He ends up telling Rachael that he can’t propose, because he doesn’t want to rush. But, he wants to continue a relationship with her and loves her. She accepts the final rose.