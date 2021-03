There’s A New Twist Coming Out Of The Bachelorette Rumor Mill

The blogger writes that he believes there will be two back-to-back seasons of The Bachelorette, straying from the traditional order. Typically, the franchise runs The Bachelorette in May, Bachelor in Paradise in July, and then The Bachelor kicks off again the next January. But in the midst of the least traditional year ever, Reality Steve says that in addition to casting Thurston as the first Bachelorette later this year, current finalist Michelle Young will star as the second star and start filming later in 2021. Yes, that is an alleged two full Bachelorettes seasons in one year. Reality Steve theorizes the news will be announced on the After The Final Rose special hosted by Chris Harrison's temporary replacement, Emmanuel Acho. Steve notes that the decision could be because of Young's profession as a teacher and her preference to film her season during on summer break.