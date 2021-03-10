There’s A New Twist Coming Out Of The Bachelorette Rumor Mill

Editor’s note: There are no “official” Bachelor season 25 spoilers ahead — just theories.
The Bachelor franchise is so all over the place right now you'd assume ABC would want to keep the surprise twists to a minimum for the time being. Yeah, not happening.
After rumors that former Bachelor season 25 frontrunner Katie Thurston was and then wasn't going to be the next bachelorette, Bachelor blogger Reality Steve published a new spoiler post that, if true, would throw a huge curveball in not only the next Bachelorette season, but the entire franchise.
The blogger writes that he believes there will be two back-to-back seasons of The Bachelorette, straying from the traditional order. Typically, the franchise runs The Bachelorette in May, Bachelor in Paradise in July, and then The Bachelor kicks off again the next January. But in the midst of the least traditional year ever, Reality Steve says that in addition to casting Thurston as the first Bachelorette later this year, current finalist Michelle Young will star as the second star and start filming later in 2021. Yes, that is an alleged two full Bachelorettes seasons in one year. Reality Steve theorizes the news will be announced on the After The Final Rose special hosted by Chris Harrison's temporary replacement, Emmanuel Acho. Steve notes that the decision could be because of Young's profession as a teacher and her preference to film her season during on summer break.
If that was confusing, here's the breakdown again: Thurston will allegedly be filming her Bachelorette season at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya in New Mexico in a few weeks, and then the show will air later this spring. Bachelor in Paradise will film in June at a currently unknown location and air after Thurston's season. After BIP is done filming, Young's season will begin filming in the late summer and air in the late fall. Phew.
This theory doesn't seem totally implausible. But to be honest, this isn't the Bachelor drama at the forefront of fans' minds. We would rather hear about what the franchise is going to do about the ousted (for now) Harrison and the detailed significant steps it'll take to address its sexism, racism and diversity problem. When does that air?